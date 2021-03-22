Library evaluating public interest in return to events

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Public Library wants your input on a return to in-person programs and events.

The Library is emailing patrons an online survey to gauge what the community is interested in as they make moves to return to “more normalized operations” as COVID-19 positivity rates and vaccine availability continue to improve.

The six-question survey asks about your comfort level in attending both outdoor programs, such as the Rock the Plaza concerts, and indoor events and programs, as well as any suggestions you might have.

Find a link to the survey here.