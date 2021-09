FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One of Northeast Indiana’s biggest healthcare providers will break ground on a new facility Tuesday.

Lutheran Health Network will hold a groundbreaking event on for a new medical facility to serve residents of northwest Fort Wayne and the Huntertown area. The new facility will be located at 12404 Lima Rd. and will include primary care, walk-in urgent care, imaging and laboratory services. The groundbreaking ceremony will begin at 10 a.m.