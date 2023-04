LEO, Ind. (WOWO) – Leo Elementary School was briefly placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon.

Our partners in news at 21 Alive report that the Allen County Sheriff’s Department says dispatchers were notified of a domestic disturbance at a home near the school around 1:20 p.m.

A short time later, a man ran out of the back of the house and onto the school’s playground. Police believed the man was armed with a knife, prompting the lockdown.

The man was taken into custody just before 1:50 p.m.