Legislation to Repeal Corn Based Ethanol RFS

Amid a global energy crisis and rising fuel prices at pumps across the country, members of the U.S. House of Representatives introduced legislation to repeal the Renewable Fuel Standard. Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor slammed the legislation Monday for trying to reduce Americans’ access to homegrown, low carbon biofuels. Skor says, “Now, more than ever, we need to be incorporating more homegrown, low-cost, and low-carbon biofuels into our fuel supply.” The RFS was signed into law over a decade ago to reduce reliance on foreign oil and increase the blending of low-carbon biofuels, saving consumers up to $0.10 per gallon at the pump. Additionally, a recent study conducted by ABF Economics shows that moving to nationwide adoption of E15, a fifteen percent ethanol blend, would save consumers $12.2 billion in annual fuel costs. Lawmakers who introduced the Corn Ethanol Mandate Elimination Act in July stated, “The federal corn ethanol mandate no longer makes sense when better, lower-carbon alternatives exist.”