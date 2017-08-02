Legendary Notre Dame football coach Ara Parseghian passes away

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): There was sad news for fans of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish Wednesday morning, as it was announced that legendary Head Football Coach Ara Parseghian passed away.

A Notre Dame spokesperson quoted family who said the former coach passed away at his home in Granger around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

“Notre Dame mourns the loss of a legendary football coach, a beloved member of the Notre Dame family and good man – Ara Parseghian,” Father John Jenkins said. “Among his many accomplishments, we will remember him above all as a teacher, leader and mentor who brought out the very best in his players, on and off the field.”

In 11 seasons at Notre Dame, dubbed “the Era of Ara,” he had an incredible 95-17-4 record, including national championships in 1966 and 1973. He never had a losing season during his “Era of Ara” and only ranks behind Knute Rockne and Lou Holtz in wins in Notre Dame football history.

After his coaching career, he went into broadcasting and was inducted into the National Football Foundation’s College Football Hall of Fame in 1980.

Later in life, he became involved in medical causes. He started the Ara Parseghian Medical Research Foundation in 1994 after three of his children died from Niemann-Pick disease Type C – a genetic disorder affecting children that causes the buildup of cholesterol in blood cells. It causes nerve damage and can be fatal. After his daughter Karan was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, his foundation also sought a cure for that disease.

Coach Parseghian was 94 years old.