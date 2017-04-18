Leesburg man with dementia, killed in Kosciusko County crash

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Officers in Kosciusko County are investigating an early morning crash that claimed the life of a Leesburg man.

Officers from North Webster and the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department were notified Tuesday morning, just before 2:30 a.m., to be on the look-out for a white, 2007 Lincoln, driven by James Loser, 92, of Leesburg.

Family members reported that he had dementia and drove away in the Lincoln.

A North Webster police officer located the vehicle off the roadway near Kalorama Road. Loser was located inside the crashed vehicle, semi-conscious, but once extricated, he was pronounced dead from what appears to be blunt force trauma injuries, police say.

Upon further investigation, investigators determined that Loser had been travelling south on Kalorama Road, when he failed to negotiate a curve, striking mailboxes, signs, and other items, before hitting a tree.