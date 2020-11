Lee Kelso, host of WOWO’s Health Call Live Saturdays from 9-10 a.m., joins to discuss how to help family members in assisted living during the holidays, a Fort Wayne woman who has volunteered for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and what building managers should do as the virus is airborne.

