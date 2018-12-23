Lebamoff Enterprises sues to gain the right to sell and ship wines accross state lines

CHICAGO (AP) — An Indiana wine retailer hopes to overturn a Prohibition-era Illinois law and gain the right to sell and ship wines across state lines.

The Chicago Tribune reports Lebamoff Enterprises will be allowed to reopen a 2016 lawsuit against Illinois after prevailing in the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last month. The appellate move reversed a Chicago federal court’s decision to dismiss the case last year.

Lebamoff owns 15 Cap n’ Cork liquor stores in Indiana and seeks to sell to neighboring states through the internet.

The Illinois Liquor Control Act of 1934 requires alcohol that’s shipped into the state to first go through a distributor and be sold by a retailer at a physical location in the state.

The Illinois attorney general’s office declined to comment on the ruling.