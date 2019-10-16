Learning Center re-opens at Fort Wayne Museum of Art

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Museum of Art has announced the opening of the newly renovated John S. and James L. Knight Learning Center.

The Learning Center has been redesigned to allow students and families to build authentic and creative hands-on experiences that are based on the art they see in the museum. The center has been specially designed to be a comfortable space for families and children of all ages to experience the museum environment at their own pace.

The center displays artwork by students, regional artists Sayaka Ganz and Terry Ratliff, and artists in the Fort Wayne Museum of Art permanent collection. Also available at the new learning center are books about art for all ages, a dry-erase drawing wall, building area, new guided project boxes, and activity prompts. Parents will find video guides of Museum Staff and Docents sharing their favorite artwork on display to give them guidance on how to talk with their children about art.

The Learning Center serves walk-in visitors, Museum members, and children in PreK-12. The Fort Wayne Museum of Art Education Department has built programs to serve diverse groups of students in stations around the space.

Admission for the Learning Center is included in the general admission for the Fort Wayne Museum of Art. Museum members gain free admission to the center. Adult admission is $8, students and seniors age 65+ are $6, and families are $20. General admission is free for everyone from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursdays. Veterans, active-duty and their families receive free general admission.

The Fort Wayne Museum of Art gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday – Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information about the Learning Center and other educational opportunities, call 260-422-6467.