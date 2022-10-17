Leaf collection to begin Oct. 31

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne leaf collection will begin on Oct. 31 for the city’s more than 400 neighborhoods.

Collection will start with south neighborhoods from Oct. 31 through Nov. 4 along with Nov. 28 through Dec. 2. North neighborhoods will be covered from Nov. 7 through Nov. 11 and Dec. 5 through the 9. Meanwhile, central neighborhoods will have pick-up from Nov. 15 through the 18 and Dec. 12 through the 16.

There will be no collection on Nov. 11 for Veterans Day or Nov. 24-25 for Thanksgiving.

Residents are asked to rake leaves to the curb or park strip in front of their home but not in the street. Leaves should be in the pick-up area by Monday at 7 a.m. on their collection week. Do not put leaves in your trash or recycling bins. Burning leaves is a violation of city code and can result in a fine. Also, don’t place leaves in or over storm drains.

Pick-up will run through Dec. 16, with weather conditions and the volume of leaves potentially causing a shift in the schedule. Daily updates will be released before 3 p.m. here. Residents may also call 260-427-2603 to hear daily recorded updates.