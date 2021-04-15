Lawton Park considered as solution to festival crowding concerns

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne officials might turn to an additional downtown park to make sure this year’s festival season can happen as planned despite the pandemic.

Headwaters Park already hosts most of the city’s major festivals from spring to fall, including Germanfest, Ribfest, and the Three Rivers Festival. But with social distancing concerns still on most officials’ minds, another park – just up Clinton Street – might be a key solution.

“Lawton Park has come to the forefront in those discussions,” City Spokesman John Perlich tells our Partners in News at ABC 21. “Those operations will be continuing to be talked about. And we know that the parks department is looking forward to doing all that they can to be a partner in this effort.”

The idea is to use Lawton Park as a sort of “spillover” venue to help spread both events – and people – out if necessary.