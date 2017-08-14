Lawsuit filed against shooter who killed South Whitley man

SOUTH WHITLEY, Ind. (WOWO) – The family of a South Whitley man who was fatally shot two years ago is seeking financial compensation, according to News Now.

Adam Porter was shot and killed by David Hagan on August 14, 2015.

Dan Porter, Adam’s father, filed the lawsuit against Hagan, seeking damages for emotional distress and the loss of Adam’s potential earnings.

The family did not specify a dollar amount in the suit.

Hagan claimed self-defense for the shooting, but was convicted of reckless homicide in 2016. He was sentenced to four years in the Indiana Department of Corrections.

No hearing date for the lawsuit has been scheduled.