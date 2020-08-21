Lawsuit dropped over Indiana abortion ultrasound mandate

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Planned Parenthood has decided to drop its federal court challenge to an Indiana law requiring women to undergo an ultrasound at least 18 hours before having an abortion.

The law has been blocked by courts since 2017. The U.S. Supreme Court recently sent the case back to an appeals court for further review.

Lawyers for Planned Parenthood and the state agreed in a Wednesday court filing an injunction blocking the law should end on Jan. 1.

Republican state Attorney General Curtis Hill described the agreement as a victory. Planned Parenthood said it could comply with what it called a “medically unnecessary law” without providing fewer patient services.