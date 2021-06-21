Lawmakers’ scores in Indiana Chamber report improve

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana Chamber of Commerce is quite a bit happier with state lawmakers this year.

The Chamber’s annual Legislative Vote Analysis, which grades state lawmakers on how they voted on key business legislation, raised their overall grade from 42% last year to 97% this year.

Grades for Republicans and Democrats alike improved, as lawmakers granted civil immunity for businesses related to COVID-19, made steps toward broadband expansion in underserved areas and populations, and furthered a personal property tax exemption for small businesses.

You can find a link to the full report here.