Lawmakers consider lottery tickets to fund veterans services

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP): As Indiana lawmakers consider a scratch-off lottery ticket to fund services for veterans, it’s unclear if the tickets would be allowed under the contract with the private company operating the state’s lottery.

The Evansville Courier & Press reports that two bills were debated Tuesday in the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee. One would provide funding for treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder, and the other would provide assistance to homeless veterans.

If the new lottery tickets are approved by the Legislature, it’s uncertain when they could be launched. They’re not called for in the existing contract with GTECH Indiana, which runs the Hoosier Lottery.

Republican state Sen. Mike Delph, chairman the committee, delayed a vote on the bills until the issue can be reviewed. He says his intention is to advance the legislation this session.