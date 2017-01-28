Lawmakers consider funding for lead crisis in East Chicago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP): State lawmakers will be considering two plans allocating a total of $15 million in state funds for the lead crisis in East Chicago.

The Northwest Indiana Times reports a panel of Indiana senators will be meeting Thursday to begin discussing whether to provide more assistance to East Chicago residents and institutions affected by the crisis.

The first plan, sponsored by Democratic Sen. Lonnie Randolph, would demand the state to pay a debt related to the closing of Carrie Gosch Elementary School. The measure also calls for maintaining per student funding for the school district.

The other proposal, sponsored by Democratic Sen. Frank Mrvan, would appropriate $5-million to the state’s disaster relief, which would be used if federal and local relief efforts fail to fix the neighborhood.