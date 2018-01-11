Lawmakers ask Department of Defense for bigger housing allowance for 122nd

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A number of Indiana’s representatives in Washington are asking the Department of Defense to reconsider how much they’re spending to house troops in Fort Wayne.

Democratic US Senator Joe Donnelly joined Republicans Senator Todd Young and Representative Jim Banks to urge the DOD to consider increasing the military’s basic allowance for housing in the area.

That allowance is paid to service members on active duty to cover the cost of living in off-base housing. The lawmakers say more than 200 from the 122nd Fighter Wing in Fort Wayne may be getting housing allowances that are too low, based on the cost of living.

A letter sent to the Department highlights concerns about past and current housing allowance rates, and points out that this is an issue that could affect National Guard and Reserve bases nationwide.

Read the full letter here.