Lawmakers amend Indiana Senate Bill to require notification of parents for name and pronoun changes

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) – Part of the Indiana House Bill 1608 was amended to require parents to be notified if their child wants to change their name or pronoun.

The amendment came from Republican Senator, Stacey Donato. The alteration passed on a voice vote, according to the Journal Gazette. A clause was also eliminated that protected school employees that refuse to observe the wishes of a student in regard to their name and pronoun.

One other amendment from Democratic Senator Shelli Yoder failed to pass. The change would have let students take back their request for a name or pronoun change after hearing that their parents would be notified.

Yoder made the proposal indicating that not all students have loving and supportive parents. According to Yoder, outing LGBTQ students to their families could cause harm to them. “Give an escape hatch to students, and actually give a young person a little bit more time to have that conversation with their parents.”

Republican Senator Liz Brown of Fort Wayne said she was completely opposed to the proposed amendment saying parents would be kept in the dark.

Republican Senator Greg Walker was one of five Republicans who aligned with Democrats in support of the bill. Walker said, “We’re taking away some of that teacher’s opportunity to build on that trust.”

Teaching “human sexuality” in pre-k through 3rd grade would be banned according to Senate Bill 1608. Those who oppose the bill compare it to a “don’t say gay” bill.

If the Senate passes the bill, the changes go to the House to be approved, then to Governor Holcomb’s desk for him to sign.