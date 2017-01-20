The Latest: All quiet at the White House on Inauguration Day

WASHINGTON (AP) _ The Latest on Donald Trump’s inauguration as the 45th president of the United States (all times local):

6:45 a.m.

Before dawn on Inauguration Day in Washington, only a few lights were at the White House residence, where President Barack Obama and his family have lived for the past eight years.

Klieg lights brightened the viewing stand from which incoming President Donald Trump will view the parade route later in the day.

Trump and his family were spending the night at Blair House, just across Pennsylvania Avenue from the White House.

Lafayette Square outside the White House was fenced off with large metal barriers and security lines moved briskly to let outgoing White House staff and members of the media into the White House complex early in the morning.

6:35 a.m.

Americans eager to see the Donald Trump take the oath of office as the nation’s next president are starting to make their way through downtown Washington and onto the National Mall.

Dump trucks, police cars and National Guard soldiers and Washington D.C. police are manning street corners in the city’s downtown, blocking vehicle access for blocks around the Mall.

But there’s plenty of room on the sidewalks for those clutching engraved tickets for a seat to Trump’s inauguration, as well as those without who plan to watch from spots between the Capitol and the Washington monument.

The “red gate” ticket entrance opened to cheers before dawn from those who are braving the cold and waiting in line in the city’s East End neighborhood. Some in the crowd began a chant of “USA!” Others picked up “Make America Great Again” hats and other Trump gear from street vendors.

3 a.m.

Donald Trump upended American politics and energized voters angry with Washington, and now the real estate mogul and reality television star will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.

Republicans will be in control of the White House for the first time in eight years.

Ebullient Trump supporters have flocked to the nation’s capital for the inaugural festivities, some wearing red hats emblazoned with his “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan.

The president-in-waiting will attend church with his family Friday morning, then meet President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama for tea at the White House. The Trumps and the Obamas will travel together in the presidential limousine for the short trip to the Capitol for the noon swearing-in ceremony.