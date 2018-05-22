Late-night shooting leaves man in critical condition

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man is in critical condition after a shooting that happened Monday night near Kettler Park.

Fort Wayne Police were called to the intersection of Paulding Road and Webster Street at 11:34pm after callers reported hearing gunshots in the area. They found numerous shell casings lying in the middle of the street, and a vehicle and a home on Webster that both had bullet holes.

A little over 20 minutes later, police were notified by an area hospital that someone had shown up at the emergency room with gunshot wounds. The victim had apparently been driven to the hospital for treatment.

Detectives are currently going door to door speaking with neighbors. If you know what happened, you can report it anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.