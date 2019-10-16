Larwill company expanding and adding 18 jobs

LARWILL, Ind. (WOWO): Red Star Contract Manufacturing is expanding and adding 18 jobs.

The expansion includes $1.6 million in real estate improvements and equipment and the creation of 18 new jobs by 2022. Red Star does insert injection molding and sterile packaging for the medical device industry.

The company started in 2009 and moved to the Larwill location in 2011. They currently have 25 employees.

“Adding equipment, new infrastructure and employees allows Red Star to continue supplying global demands,” said Scott Werstler, President of Red Star. “Red Star has been a leader in medical insert molding for more than 10 years. We are excited to continue providing expertise to the medical device field.”

The Whitley County Council has approved a ten-year tax abatement on real estate and new equipment. Red Star also will receive up to $175,000 in conditional tax credits from the Indiana Economic Development Corporation based on job creation.