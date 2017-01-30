Large doll resembling Trump hung by noose at Fort Wayne home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A large doll resembling President Donald Trump has been hung by a noose, from a tree, located in a Fort Wayne neighborhood. Neighbor Jesse Gordon tells WOWO news, he just learned of the doll, Monday morning.

“My mother-in-law let me know that it was actually in the Oakdale area… so I grabbed my camera and drove around until I found it. Turns out, it was right across the road… I drove up, he’s got a huge sign hanging out of two of his windows that describe, something to the effect, that he served and now he pretty much thinks things are a disgrace now.”

Gordon describes the doll as about the size of 12-year-old, holding a flag of the former Soviet Union.

“In my opinion, I don’t really care, it’s not like he’s parading it all around Fort Wayne or driving it up and down the streets with a megaphone… I would be more interested to talk to him and see what he’s been through, when he served, and ask why this is OK with him.”

Police say the homeowner is protected by the right to free speech.

Oakdale Neighborhood President Tom Tiernon says residents respect the right to free speech, but they’re concerned “a line has been crossed,” according to the Associated Press.