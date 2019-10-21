“Landing” streetscape to be revealed this week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne officials will be unveiling the new streetscape for a big downtown project this week.

Construction on revamping The Landing officially began in February 2018, with work along Columbia Street including 60,000 square feet of commercial space, streetscape improvements, and apartment spaces.

The Landing looks to revitalize what was once a longtime central business district.

The City’s official Twitter account says the new streetscape will be shown off this Thursday. WOWO News will keep an eye out for further details.