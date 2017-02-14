Landing Project gets initial funding request approval

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A key part of Fort Wayne’s Downtown development efforts cleared a funding hurdle Tuesday.

The board of the Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority voted to support a $6.9-million Regional Cities grant request for the Landing project. If approved by Indiana Economic Development Corporation, that would amount to 20% of the project’s total cost of $34.5-million.

The Landing project seeks to renovate a group of buildings and parking lots on Columbia Street and bring more residential and dining options to the downtown area.

The board also approved a $1-million grant request for the Clyde Theatre Renovation Project, and heard a presentation on Phase 1 of Fort Wayne’s Riverfront development project.