“Landing” project continues to take shape

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A high-profile development project in downtown Fort Wayne is getting closer to completion.

The Landing is a mixed-use development featuring apartments, restaurants, and retail between Parkview Field and the soon-to-open Promenade Park.

Kirk Moriarty with Greater Fort Wayne, Inc. tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 the $34-million development is taking shape.

“There’ll be a coffee cafe over here on the first floor,” he said, pointing to one building, “and then right next door, with the same owner, there is going to be a barbecue type restaurant. It’s just amazing how quickly this has all come together.”

The project is slated for completion by the end of the summer.