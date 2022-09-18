Laguna Seca Recap

This week’s episode: A recap of Alex Palou’s dominating win in the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Will Power claims the 2022 series title, Palou will return to the 10 car next year, Felix Rosenqvist will return to the 7 car, some hints on next year’s schedule, Toyota is out as a third OEM and more silly season news and rumors.
New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.
Follow New Track Record for free on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.