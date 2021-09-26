Laguna Seca Recap and 2022 IndyCar Schedule Released

By
Caleb Hatch
-

This week’s episode: A recap of the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca won by Colton Herta plus our breakdown of the 2022 IndyCar schedule.

New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.


Subscribe to New Track Record on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.

