LaGrange Police searching for man wanted in armed robbery

LaGRANGE, Ind. (WOWO): LaGrange Police are searching for a man accused of robbing a Dollar General Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the Dollar General at 816 South Detroit Street in downtown LaGrange at 8:28 a.m. on a report of an armed robbery. Witnesses told police that a younger Hispanic man who was about 6 feet tall with a medium build, medium length dark black hair wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark face covering and khaki shorts flashed a weapon and demanded money from the cash register.

The man then fled the store with an unknown amount of money.

Police are looking for a white four-door passenger car (pictured above) that could be a Kia Forte.

If you have any information, call LaGrange Police at 260-463-7031.