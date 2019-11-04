LaGrange police arrest armed robbery suspect

LAGRANGE, Ind. (WOWO): LaGrange police arrested a man in the middle of a gas station robbery last night.

The LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office tells WOWO News officers were called to the Marathon Gas Station on South Detroit Street in LaGrange at about 9:20 pm to find a man, armed with a knife, trying to rob the station and harm the staff.

Officers ordered him out of the building, but he instead threw a screwdriver and other merchandise at them, so they used a taser and pepper spray to take him down without injury.

Steve Agular of LaGrange was arrested on charges of armed robbery, battery to law enforcement, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, and criminal mischief.