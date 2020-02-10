LaGrange launches splash pad fundraiser

LAGRANGE, Ind. (WOWO): An area community is looking to crowdfund a community splash pad.

The town of LaGrange has launched a fundraiser on Patronicity to raise $50,000 for the project at the corner of North and Mountain Streets.

If they meet that goal, the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHDCA) will award a matching $50,000 grant as well. Those who donate certain amounts will have their names displayed at certain locations in the park.

“It is important for communities to have places for children of all ages and abilities to play,” said Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch, who serves as board chair for IHCDA. “We are pleased to support the Town of LaGrange in their efforts to create a new splash pad accessible to all.”

To donate or learn more, click here.