LaGrange County Police dispatched to Super 8 Hotel, two arrested

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Two people were arrested in LaGrange County Thursday after police were dispatched to a Super 8 Hotel.

Around 8:13 p.m., a LaGrange County Sheriff’s Deputy arrived at the hotel, located at 7333 North State Road 9, after reports of illegal drug activity.

Once on scene, the officer found two people sitting inside a car at the location.

During an investigation, a police K9 alerted positive to illegal drugs within the car. Police located methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Kaleb Roy Neirman, 21 of Wolcottville, and Jade Lee Kramer, 22 of LaGrange, were arrested and booked in the LaGrange County Jail.

They currently face the following charges: