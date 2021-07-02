Lagrange County man arrested on child porn, sexual misconduct charges

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A LaGrange County man has been arrested for having a sexual relationship with an underage girl and taking explicit photos of her.

According to the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office, police have arrested Stanley Ray Myers Sr., 73, on charges of sexual misconduct with a minor and possession of child pornography as part of an investigation that began back in April.

Police say the girl was 14 at the time when she started living at Myers’ house occasionally, starting in the summer of 2019, and she told police once the inappropriate behavior started it was almost a daily occurrence.

A court date for Myers has not yet been announced.