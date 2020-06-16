LaGrange County makes face masks mandatory

LAGRANGE, Ind. (WOWO): If you’re going out in public in LaGrange County, you’re now ordered to wear a face mask covering your nose and mouth.

That’s according to an order handed down by the LaGrange County Health Department Monday.

The Department says if you are in an indoor area open to the public, including public transportation, an outdoor public area where you can’t maintain social distancing of six feet, or a private indoor or outdoor area where you can’t socially distance, then you must wear a mask.

The Health Department is citing a “sharp rise” in COVID-19 cases in LaGrange County. According to numbers provided to the state, there were 10 new cases of COVID-19 in LaGrange County on Monday, bringing its total number of cases to 277, with just under 1,200 people tested. Its biggest recent spike was 27 new cases on June 10th.