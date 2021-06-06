LaGrange County crash kills Arizona man

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A 53-year-old Arizona man is dead after a crash involving multiple semi-trucks on the Indiana Toll Road Friday.

According to the Journal Gazette, Michael Lohman of Glendale died late Friday at a nearby hospital after being pinned in his cab due to the crash, which caused a severe head injury and also led to the loss of both of his legs. The Indiana State Police says Lohman slammed into stopped westbound traffic that had been backed up in a construction area west of Howe.

Police say he was on his phone at the time of the crash.

Lohman’s 12-year-old son was a passenger and sustained minor injuries, as did the driver of one of the two other semis.