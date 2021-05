MIDDLEBURY, Ind. (WOWO): The LaGrange County Sheriff’s department said that two people were injured in a crash at about 5:35 Tuesday morning on U.S. 20 near County Road 1200 West, when the vehicles they were driving collided with a horse that was running loose in the road, causing one of the vehicles to leave the road.

A Ligonier woman was transported to a local hospital with lacerations while a Greenwood Indiana man was airlifted to Fort Wayne with head and neck injuries.