Lack of workers prompts Warsaw restaurant to close

WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO): Richards Restaurant in Warsaw is planning on closing due to a lack of workers.

According to the Warsaw Times-Union, the closure will happen Thursday at 2 PM. Manager Lisa McCoy said she doesn’t know if the closure will be permanent as corporate may look to reopen in the fall once unemployment runs out and people want to work. As of Friday, Richards Restaurant had 13 employees.

McCoy said they need cooks, dishwashers, waitresses, and hostesses. While they have received applications for waitresses, she says they need to “staff the back of the house first.”

All of the Richards Restaurant employees at the Warsaw location have been offered jobs in Columbia City. McCoy said some of them accepted jobs and some did not.