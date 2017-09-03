Labor Day weekend will affect local businesses

INDIANA (WOWO) – A lot of Indiana businesses will be closed this Monday in recognition of Labor Day weekend.

All Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle branches will close, but will assume regularly scheduled business hours on Tuesday.

All area banks, post offices and local, state and federal government offices will be closed as well.

The City of Fort Wayne’s garbage and recycling pick-up schedule will see a shift, as every day’s pickup will be one day later than usual. For example, Monday’s collection will be moved to Tuesday, etc.

And remember, all public schools will be closed, as will most private and religious schools.