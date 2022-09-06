Labor Day Picnic Returns

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A great Fort Wayne Labor Day tradition returned Monday to the Summit City. Each year the federal holiday is marked by parades and picnics, including here in Fort Wayne. The UAW local 2209 chapter hosted the annual Labor Day picnic as union members and their families, all workers and retirees, under one pavilion congregated to indulge in a hot dog or two, chili and much more. Many organizers say that the event is a highlight as their way to give back to the community. City councilman Geoff Paddock tells our partners in news at ABC21 that he is proud to see what the labor union has done for its members. The event wrapped up around 3 p.m. Monday, as organizers are already planning for next years event.