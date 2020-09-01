Labor Day gas prices expected to be lowest since 2004

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Travelers hitting the road for Labor Day weekend will be spending less to fill their gas tanks, according to a report from GasBuddy.

The company is predicting a national average price of $2.19 per gallon, down nearly 37 cents from last year, and making for the lowest-priced Labor Day since the $1.82 national average seen in 2004.

“With Hurricane Laura now behind us and many refineries returning to service, gas prices will begin to head lower just in time for the Labor Day weekend,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “This will be the lowest Labor Day weekend gas prices since 2004, closing out an incredible summer at the pump with the most stable and lowest overall price from Memorial Day to Labor Day since 2004 as well. For motorists, the good news doesn’t end with Labor Day: gas prices will likely continue falling as seasonal factors kick in, reducing demand, and in addition, we switch back to cheaper winter gasoline in just a couple of weeks.”