La Cabreah neighborhood residents petition for City of Fort Wayne annexation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – More than half of the property owners living in the unincorporated portion of La Cabreah neighborhood off of Dupont Road have petitioned the City of Fort Wayne to be annexed.

If the petition is approved, the voluntary annexation would bring 174 residential properties and about 105 acres inside the city limits. At this time, the southern part of the neighborhood is already within the city.

51% of property owners signed the petition, which meets the threshold needed to request a voluntary annexation.

Now, the City’s Planning & Policy Department will write a fiscal plan, outlining the services, and their costs, including police and fire protection, leaf pickup, pothole repairs, infrastructure maintenance, garbage and recycling collection.

School district boundaries will not be affected.

The fiscal plan will then be introduced to City Council along with an ordinance and a resolution proposing the voluntary annexation.

Additional state requirements must also be met, including a remonstrance period, three public informational meetings, and a public hearing before City Council.

If all is approved, the annexation could take effect as early as spring of 2019.