Kroger to require face masks in all stores

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) – Kroger has announced that it will start to require face masks on July 22.

The company states the requirement is due to the increase of COVID-19 cases across the country. “As America’s grocer, we are committed to doing our part to help reduce the spread of the virus.”

Kroger says their “most urgent priority throughout the COVID-19 pandemic has been to provide a safe environment for our associates and customers while meeting our societal obligation to provide open stores, e-commerce solutions and an efficiently operating supply chain so that our communities have access to fresh, affordable food and essentials.”

Starting July 22, Kroger will require all customers to wear masks in their stores. Currently, their employees are already required to wear masks. The decision came because of the recommendation of the CDC which states that wearing a facial covering, combined with social distancing and frequent hand washing has been scientifically proved to reduce the spread of COVID-19.