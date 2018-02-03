Kroger celebrates grand re-opening of New Haven store

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO): Kroger officials held a ribbon cutting Friday to officially complete $3.2-million worth of remodeling work on the company’s grocery store in New Haven.

The store, located at 821 Lincoln Highway, includes a variety of upgrades. New produce cases, a new floral section, room for more products in the dairy, and a brand new meat and seafood section are among the enhancements, including a new design for the checkout lanes that the company says should reduce customer wait times.

“Such investments represent Kroger’s determination to do more than put food on the table,” says Central Division President Pam Matthews. “We want to make life a little easier and a little brighter for our customers. One way we do that is by making it even easier to enjoy Kroger quality, selection and value.”

Before the ribbon cutting, Kroger made a series of check presentations. Community Harvest Food Bank, New Haven Food Bank, and St. James Lutheran Food Bank accepted donations.

The contributions, totaling $31,050, are an extension of Kroger’s “Zero Hunger | Zero Waste” mission. The goal of the campaign is to end hunger in Kroger communities by 2025.

Kroger also donated $500 to the New Haven Fire Department and $500 to the New Haven Police Department.