FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A familiar face is returning to Fort Wayne media.

Decatur native Krista Miller will be returning to local airwaves in March as the new 6pm and 11pm co-anchor for our Partners in News at ABC 21.

Miller started her broadcasting career with WOWO as the news anchor for Fort Wayne’s Morning News. She’s spent the past few years working for a television station in Wichita, Kansas, but is returning to Fort Wayne to co-anchor alongside her husband, ABC 21’s Brien McElhatten.