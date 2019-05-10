Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office seeking 15-year-old runaway

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY (WOWO): The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking information on the whereabouts of Ashley Wolfe.

Ashley is described as 15 years old, 5’8”, 150 lbs, brown eyes, and long brown hair. Ashley is currently listed as a runaway, through our agency, and is potentially in danger.

Ashley’s destination is possibly in the Fort Wayne or Huntington areas.

Anyone with information on Ashley’s location is urged to contact your local law enforcement agency or the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office, at 574-267-5667, immediately.