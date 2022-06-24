Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted inmate

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help in finding a wanted inmate.

Deputies say 29-year-old Cody Michael Pope was last seen in the early morning hours Thursday morning in the New Paris area driving a 2005 black Chrysler 200 with Indiana registration R301741. He is white, 5’8″ tall, weighs 204 pounds and has red hair and blue eyes.

Pope failed to return to the work release center yesterday and was possibly on his way to the Akron, Indiana area.

If you have any information, call your local law enforcement agency or the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office at 574-267-5667.