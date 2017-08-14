Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department asking for your help finding auto thief

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a suspect in connection to a slew of auto thefts.

They say cars have been stolen from Kosciusko, Whitley, and Noble Counties. They also believe all of the thefts have been perpetrated by one person, and now they are asking for your help in locating that person. Please notify authorities if you see the following vehicle:

A maroon 1991 GMC Sonoma with the License Plate TK767MWH

The Sonoma was reportedly stolen Monday morning from southeast Kosciusko County. You can report the vehicle by calling 911 if you see it, or 574-267-5667.