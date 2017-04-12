Kosciusko County robbery suspect arrested

KOCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): One person involved in Tuesday morning’s armed robbery in North Webster is now in custody.

The Kosciusko County S.W.A.T. team and sheriff’s deputies found Daniel Joseph Edgar, 30, of Topeka, Indiana shortly after 4 pm. He was inside a mobile home at 312 West Crystal Flash Road.

Edgar was arrested and is facing charges of felony robbery with a deadly weapon. Tuesday’s armed robbery was at 8915 East, County Road 500 North in North Webster.

Deputies are still looking for Jesse James Roberson, 19, of North Webster. He is approximately 5’09”, 135 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Roberson is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department 24 hour TIP line at 574-372-2494, Michiana Crimestoppers at 1-800-342-STOP, or your local law enforcement agency.