ETNA GREEN, Ind. (WOWO): An Etna Green woman has died from her injuries after she was struck by a pickup truck on Tuesday afternoon.

The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office says Carol Hoffer, 84, was struck by a Ford F-150 pickup truck at about 4:45 p.m. She was walking on Broadway St. in Etna Green when she was hit.

Hoffer was airlifted to South Bend Memorial Hospital, where she later died. The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

The crash is still under investigation.