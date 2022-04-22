Kosciusko County Narcotics Enforcement Team arrest 15 people in “Operation Spring Showers”

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (Release) – Following the drug-tip information received from concerned citizens in Kosciusko County, law enforcement officers assigned to the Kosciusko County Narcotics Enforcement Team, “NET43”, Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office, Warsaw Police Department, Indiana State Police, Winona Lake Police Department, Nappanee Police Department and Kosciusko County Prosecutors Office conducted multiple drug interdiction encounters in Kosciusko County, Indiana on April 21st, 2022.

The interaction called Operation Spring Showers resulted in the arrest of 15 individuals for various drug related offenses, traffic violations and warrants.

The subjects arrested were:

Jose Luis Rodriguez Jr., age 24, 3847 N 150 W Warsaw, IN. Possession of a narcotic drug, Possession of Marijuana, driving while suspended

Tracy Lee Julian, age 51, 212 S Union St Warsaw, IN. Possession of a narcotic drug

Brian Lee Julian, age 51, 212 S. Union St Warsaw, IN. Theft. (Warrant)

Charles Edward Frost, age 59, 920 Anchorage Rd. Warsaw, IN. Habitual Traffic Violator

Brandon Dale Hoskins, age 28, 340 E. Levi Lee Road Lot 101 Warsaw, IN. Possession Methamphetamine, Probation Violation, (Warrant)

William Clutter, age 42, 604 N First St. Pierceton, IN. Possession Methamphetamine, Possession Paraphernalia, Driving while suspended

Shannon Nicole Hein, age 39, 1363 S 450 E. Pierceton, IN. Possession Methamphetamine

Donald Michael Chadwick Jr., age 49, 602 W. Winona Ave. Warsaw, IN. Possession Methamphetamine

Deborah Sue Fields, age 53, 816 N Edgewater St. Silver Lake, IN. Possession of Marijuana, Possession Paraphernalia

Sarah Elizabeth Elder, age 42 1363 S 450 E Pierceton, IN. Possession of Methamphetamine

Ernest Bradley Dragoo, age 30; 225 N Bobber Ln. Warsaw, IN. Operating while intoxicated

Alex Matthew Vankirk, age 21, 2425 E. 8 Square Rd Warsaw, IN. Reckless Driving

Michael Defrates, age 59, 3762 W. Old Road 30 – 26 W Warsaw, IN. Possession of Methamphetamine, operating while intoxicated

Leisa Ann Bowling, age 55, 312 W. Crystal Flash Rd Lot 41 North Webster, IN. Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Paraphernalia

Roberto Velazquez Gomez, age 23, 2575 E. Center St -115 Warsaw, IN. Operating while intoxicated, operating while never having a license.

The Kosciusko County Narcotics Enforcement Team, NET 43, is a collaborative law enforcement unit, consisting of officers from Kosciusko County Prosecutors Office, Warsaw Police Department, Indiana State Police, Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office, Winona Lake Police Department and Nappanee Police Department.

NET43 remains dedicated to the citizens of Kosciusko County to provide integral investigations and enforcement of Indiana’s drug laws. The investigators of NET43 would like to remind the citizens of Kosciusko County and surrounding areas they can provide drug tip information by emailing NET43@kcgov.com or calling the NET43 tip line at 574-372-2494. Your Identity will remain confidential.

The above information was discovered as a result of a police investigation. NET43 acknowledges that the charged defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.