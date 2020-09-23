Kosciusko County crash leaves two dead and one injured

WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO) Two people are dead following a Wednesday afternoon crash in Kosciusko County.

Emergency Crews were called at about 5:17 PM to a crash involving a semi and an SUV at the intersection of State Road 15 and CR 950 S. in rural Kosciusko County.

Officials say the SUV was hit by the semi and pinned under the truck after both vehicles traveled off of the road. The 18 year old driver of the SUV and a 21 year old passenger were declared dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi, a 34 year old Greensboro Alabama man was airlifted with abdominal and pelvic injuries.